Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Mahesh Bhatt calls Aamir Khan a ‘victim’ of his idea of perfection: ‘It is not a scientific document, art is subjective’

Mahesh Bhatt said that Aamir Khan is burdened with the idea of perfection and it burdens the project he is working on.

mahesh bhatt, aamir khanMahesh Bhatt (left) had a falling out with Aamir Khan (right) during Ghulam. (Photo: Express Archives)

Aamir Khan and Mahesh Bhatt collaborated on two of the most popular films in the actor’s early days, but the experience of working together wasn’t what either of them had hoped. Mahesh has previously spoken about Aamir’s idea of perfection and how it burdens a project. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that Aamir is a “victim of an ailment of the burden of perfection”.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker spoke about Aamir and described him as “a man who is caught in his idea of life being a document that can be perfected. A sincere boy but a victim of an ailment of the burden of perfection which kind of weighs you and people around you.”

When asked if this was the case when the duo worked together in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Mahesh Bhatt said, “It was there.” He continued, “I think with time it becomes… Because you see you can struggle for excellence. Excellence is giving it all. Perfection is not a scientific document. It’s not a legal document. It’s a work of art which is subjective and if you just keep on crossing every t and dotting every i and correcting every sound byte that I am giving now and say that ‘I fumbled on that line’, we’d be going for 15-20 days doing this interview.” Mahesh concluded by calling Aamir a “sincere boy” who is a “great achiever”.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan box office prediction: Mani Ratnam’s epic set for an earth-shattering opening

In an earlier interview shared by Wild Films India, Mahesh Bhatt had spoken about his falling out with Aamir Khan during Ghulam, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Mahesh. “He worked with me on Ghulam. That wasn’t a pleasant experience for me. When a man is burdened by his greatness, that burden is shared by people around him. Economically, that is very difficult, especially if you’re making movies with reasonable budgets,” he had said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 07:04:13 pm
