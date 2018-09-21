Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Inside Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday bash

Pooja Bhatt shared a photo from last night's birthday celebrations. Alia Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt were also seen with their father Mahesh Bhatt.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: September 21, 2018 7:00:48 pm
Mahesh Bhatt birthday photos family Alia Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt recently turned 70.

Mahesh Bhatt turned 70 on September 20. Mahesh’s wife Soni Razdan, daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt were present at the celebration.

Pooja Bhatt shared a photo from last night’s birthday celebrations. Alia and Rahul were also seen with their daddy Mahesh and the caption read, “La familia… @shaheenb you were truly missed… ❤️❤️❤️.”

While Shaheen Bhatt was not in the click, she shared the same photo on her Instagram and wrote, “All mine.Talk about lucky❤️.”

Scroll to see all photos from Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday celebrations with family:

mahesh bhatt daughters son This photos was shared by Pooja Bhatt. bhatt family Mahesh Bhatt’s brothers Mukesh and Robin also attended the bash. mahesh bhatt Alia Bhatt shared this click on her Instagram story. alia bhatt Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she arrived for the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) mahesh bhatt, pooja bhatt, soni Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) pooja bhatt, mahesh bhatt, rahul bhatt, soni Rahul Bhatt also joined the family for a photo. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) mahesh bhatt, pooja bhatt The filmmaker had daughter Pooja Bhatt by his side as he cut a birthday cake with paparazzi. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) mahesh bhatt, pooja bhatt Pooja also posed with some photos. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

On Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday, Alia Bhatt also announced Sadak 2, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

