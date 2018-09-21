Inside Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday bash

Mahesh Bhatt recently turned 70. Mahesh Bhatt recently turned 70.

Mahesh Bhatt turned 70 on September 20. Mahesh’s wife Soni Razdan, daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt and son Rahul Bhatt were present at the celebration.

Pooja Bhatt shared a photo from last night’s birthday celebrations. Alia and Rahul were also seen with their daddy Mahesh and the caption read, “La familia… @shaheenb you were truly missed… ❤️❤️❤️.”

While Shaheen Bhatt was not in the click, she shared the same photo on her Instagram and wrote, “All mine.Talk about lucky❤️.”

Scroll to see all photos from Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday celebrations with family:

This photos was shared by Pooja Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt's brothers Mukesh and Robin also attended the bash.

Alia Bhatt shared this click on her Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she arrived for the bash. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt posed for shutterbugs. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Bhatt also joined the family for a photo. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

The filmmaker had daughter Pooja Bhatt by his side as he cut a birthday cake with paparazzi. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja also posed with some photos. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla)

On Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday, Alia Bhatt also announced Sadak 2, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

