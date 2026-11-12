Mahesh Bhatt writes an Anupam Kher appreciation note after Ramayana: ‘Your rise and rise’

Anupam Kher lent his voice to the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s latest epic, Ramayana: Part 1. The veteran actor received praise from many industry peers, but the most special message for him was from Kher’s mentor, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Anupam Kher has often credited Bhatt for giving him his debut role of the 65-year-old father B.V Pradhan in the 1984 film Saaransh, which was a launch pad for the actor in Indian cinema. In a heartfelt post, Kher shared Bhatt’s letter of appreciation and thanked him for his kind words.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher posted the filmmaker’s message, along with a note thanking him. “Anupam, from B. V. Pradhan in Saaransh to Jatayu in Ramayana — what a journey. The rise and the rise and the rise of you. I am so happy for you. I loved seeing you in Sweden. That experience seems to have entered your body somehow. You look different,” the text read.

It continued, “I saw the way you shook hands with people — your whole hand, your whole attention given to the person in front of you. You have never looked so sure of yourself, and so free of yourself. It took me back to that old woman in the park in Saaransh. Pradhan has let go of his son Ajay’s ashes, and there she is, playing with the children. The way you looked at her. That was your Buddha moment. Life had struck you, and something of that moment has stayed in your eyes, your body, your heart. I saw it again in Sweden.”

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Mahesh Bhatt further recalled casting the young 28-year-old actor Anupam Kher, and talking to him in the compound of his home in Pali Hill. “What did we give each other that day? I don’t know. I could never have imagined all that would follow. You make me so, so happy. I feel the happiness of someone who once held your hand and now watches you go where I could never have taken you,” he wrote.

“And somewhere, a boy from the hinterland will see you and dare to come here with his own impossible dream. What more can I ask for, Anupam? What more can I ask for? All my love, Mahesh Bhatt,” the letter concluded.

As a response to his message, Kher responded in the caption warmly. ” SAARANSH TO JATAYU!’ A LETTER FROM MAHESH BHATT SAAB! Dear Bhatt Sahab, I am the happiest man on earth today. Your message came out of the blue yesterday, and I was completely unprepared for it. I read it with a heart full of gratitude and felt deeply humbled,” he wrote.

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“It was like receiving the most beautiful certificate for 42 years of work—and the warmest acknowledgement from the person who first opened the doors of cinema for me. You are so much more to me than the director of my first film, Saaransh. My mentor, my friend and my teacher,” the veteran actor added.

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“To receive these words from one of the finest directors, writers and authors of our country means more to me than I can express. Thank you for believing in me, for seeing my journey with such generosity, and for being such an important part of my life. I will keep striving to do work that makes you proud—and perhaps earn a letter like this from you every now and then. With immense gratitude and love, Anupam,” the caption ended.

Besides voicing Jatayu during his battle to protect Sita, Anupam Kher also served as the opening narrator for Ramayana. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the film has taken its India gross collections to Rs 611.05 crore and worldwide earnings to Rs 934.55 crore.