Sadak 2 shoot to resume in July

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, could resume its shoot in July in Mumbai. “We are planning to resume the shoot of Sadak 2 by the first week of July,” co-producer Mukesh Bhatt told Mid-Day.

“We got the go-ahead (from Film City) yesterday. So, we are putting things in order and will soon (determine) the studio we can shoot in. We will have to build a small set for the song,” Bhatt continued.

While major portions of the film have been shot, the last schedule was left incomplete due to the nationwide lockdown. As per the report, the makers have to shoot a song, featuring Alia, Aditya, Sanjay and Pooja. Originally, the song was to be shot in Ooty. However, now the makers will shoot in Mumbai.

The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director’s chair after almost two decades. Sadak 2 also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia.

