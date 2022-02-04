Mahesh Bhatt reacts to daughter Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, says ‘she stands out’

Ever since the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, Alia Bhatt has been garnering a lot of praise from her fans, friends, colleagues and family. In the film, she plays the role of a girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad, who becomes one of the most powerful madames in Kamathipura red light district during the 1960s. Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt is in awe of her daughter’s performance.

In an interaction with The Times of India, the filmmaker said that Alia can perform the way she performs because she “has not moulded herself to a model”. He also sent out a message to his daughter through the publication, and advised Alia to not seek the acceptance of the world. Instead, he said, she should remain as she is. He noted, “A flower does not preach. A weed does not want to be a rose. It does not care if you do not praise it or even crush it. The model is the problem.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi will premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 16. It will release in cinemas in India on February 25. It is a biographical crime drama, based on one chapter in author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Besides Mahesh Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Neetu Kapoor also heaped praises on Alia after watching the film’s trailer. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Samantha wrote, “Badass and how. Alia Bhatt you are incredible #Gangubai.” Anushka also reshared the trailer and wrote, “What a firecracker of a trailer and actor Alia Bhatt.” Neetu Kapoor called the trailer “outstanding” on Instagram. Deepika Padukone wished Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘Good Luck’ for the film. Ranbir Kapoor recreated the hand gesture of Alia from the film when he was asked to react to the trailer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and features Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in extended cameos. It also marks the Bollywood debut of television actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari.