Mahesh Bhatt celebrates 78th birthday with family; fans miss Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Mahesh Bhatt marked his 78th birthday surrounded by family, but Alia Bhatt was not there.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 78th birthday on September 20 with his wife, actor Soni Razdan, and children Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt by his side. While Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha were absent from the photos, glimpses from the intimate family celebration were shared on social media by Soni and Pooja.

Mahesh was surrounded by hugs, cake and family on his special day.

Sharing a clip of the birthday boy posing as his family members appeared in the frame, Soni Razdan wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby ♥️💐♥️.” Pooja Bhatt also shared several pictures from the celebration, captioning them, “Warmth,cake,gratitude,grace. ✨️♥️.”