Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Rohit Roy and others celebrate International Women’s Day

Celebrities in India took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Internaional Women’s Day. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Kiara Advani/Ronit Roy/Instagram) Celebrities in India took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Internaional Women’s Day. (Photo: Mahesh Babu/Kiara Advani/Ronit Roy/Instagram)

International Women’s Day 2020 is being celebrated all around the world today. Celebrities in India took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Karan Johar tweeted, “Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020.”

Mahesh Babu shared a picture of his mother, wife and daughter on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “These three women define my being. More power to them and all the women out there. Go on and make a difference. Happy #WomensDay #InternationalWomensDay.”

Rohit Roy shared a photo of himself and wife Manasi Joshi Roy. He captioned the picture, “After thanking my mother diligently for so many years for being the strongest woman in my life, it’s now time to thank my rock of Gibraltar this #happywomansday !! Thank you @manasijoshiroy for being the ‘wind beneath my wings!!’ (Sorry I stole your line for this post ) Thnk you for being there through my highs and lows.. just thank you ️ happy woman’s day to all you lovely woman out there!! Countless numbers of unsung heroes who go about their day without ever asking for appreciation ! Let’s celebrate the REAL tougher gender today! And every day!”

On Women’s Day, Yami Gautam posted a photo of herself on Instagram and revealed her struggles with health, writing, “I was down with severe dengue, after having barely recovered from a terrible neck injury. I had drastically lost my stamina & immunity & had to soon start shooting for a film – where the crew was on hold for me.” The actor also decried the social pressure women face to always look their perfect and how it harms their body and health. She wrote, “In the quest to look leaner and adhering to the socially constructed notion that physical attractiveness of a women is one of her most important assets, I foolishly started cutting down on food and completely stopped the much needed carbs. Also In order to ‘appear fit’ during my hectic shoot schedule, followed by another film promotion & ad shoots, I desperately tried working out. I got up at 5am, did yoga from 5:30am to 7am, left for my 12-13 hour shoot day, came back and again hit the gym for another hour, all this while being in immense pain and barely even getting time for 4 hours of sleep daily. So, obviously I failed, I failed miserably. My body needed what it needed the most, time to heal. So for me holding this W.O.D means a lot. From the time climbing even 4 steps on a staircase left me breathless to being here has been quite a task. Point is, we owe our responsibility first towards our own self – body & mind, & not to any external or self-created pressure whatsoever. Your body is your temple so take care of it, respect it , eat healthy-preferably home-cooked, although binging once in a while doesn’t hurt ;). But please do not abuse it. Remember to always take one day at a time and make each day special because you my friend deserve it. P.S.. Thank you Abbas Ali for not just pushing me to laugh after this workout but also my limits everyday @bodyholics & thank you @sarvesh_shashi @smeghe for being an important part of this journey too HAPPY WOMEN’ Day”

Kiara Advani also wished her fans on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She tweeted, “Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you!”

Isha Koppikar tweeted out the importance of celebrating women every day, and not just on Women’s Day. She wrote alongside a photo of herself, “Women make up for half the worlds population and it is because of the women that the human race exists. Don’t just celebrate, respect and honour yourself today, do it everyday every moment because YOU are special! Wishing you all a very happy #InternationalWomenDay2020.”

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on Twitter dedicating the day to the women in his life. He captioned the video, “In various phases of our life, in different roles & ways, YOU have changed our lives for the better. Today is a day we cherish and celebrate YOU all. Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #SHEinspiresme.”

Taapsee Pannu shared a photo of herself with Thappad cast and director Anubhav Sinha. She wrote in the caption, “From us… to you… Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :) We did a bit from our side #Thappad.”

Anubhav quoted her post on Twitter and replied, “Such a sweet picture this is. Love them all. #Thappad #OnSet. Happy Women’s Day to each one of you.”

Onir lauded the “beautiful women” who are “standing up for the constitution”. He tweeted, “More strength to all the beautiful women across the country who are fearlessly standing up for the constitution of the country. ️Love and Respect. #InternationalWomenDay2020.”

