Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher and others celebrate Ram Navami

Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher and others took to social media to share Ram Navmi wishes. (Photo: Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher/Instagram) Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher and others took to social media to share Ram Navmi wishes. (Photo: Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher/Instagram)

The festival of Ram Navami marks the end of Navratri and to mark the special occasion, many celebrities took to Twitter to share their wishes.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Happy Ram Navmi to you all. May God bless you and our family”

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy #RamaNavami. Put safety above all! Celebrate the essence of #SriRamaNavami with your family at home. Prayers for all the brave hearts striving to curb the effects of the pandemic and wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected. #StayHomeStaySafe”

Wishing you all a very happy #RamaNavami. Put safety above all! Celebrate the essence of #SriRamaNavami with your family at home. Prayers for all the brave hearts striving to curb the effects of the pandemic and wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected. #StayHomeStaySafe🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 2, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar posted on Twitter, “May Lord Rama bless us with positive vibes , good health, happiness & peace.”

Annnup Sonii wrote on Twitter, “#Happyramnavmi to all of you…”

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video of his father singing a devotional song.

On the auspicious day of Ram Navmi Sharing with you a link of my father, @singernitinm singing “Jinke Hriday Shree Ram Base” https://t.co/CEXhacMg9B 🤗🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 2, 2020

Happy #SriRamaNavami people 🤗 Hope we all can celebrate the grandeur next year in a healthy and safe world. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 2, 2020

May Lord Rama bless all of us wt good health & strength to overcome this challenging time.Happy #Ramnavmi 🙏 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) April 2, 2020

This year, the festival has happened during the 21-day lockdown, which has led people to celebrate it in a low key manner.

