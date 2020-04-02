Follow Us:
Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher and others celebrate Ram Navami

Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others took to social media as they wished on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

ram navmi wishes Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher and others took to social media to share Ram Navmi wishes. (Photo: Mahesh Babu, Anupam Kher/Instagram)

The festival of Ram Navami marks the end of Navratri and to mark the special occasion, many celebrities took to Twitter to share their wishes.

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Happy Ram Navmi to you all. May God bless you and our family”

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy #RamaNavami. Put safety above all! Celebrate the essence of #SriRamaNavami with your family at home. Prayers for all the brave hearts striving to curb the effects of the pandemic and wishing a speedy recovery to all those affected. #StayHomeStaySafe”

Madhur Bhandarkar posted on Twitter, “May Lord Rama bless us with positive vibes , good health, happiness & peace.”

Annnup Sonii wrote on Twitter, “#Happyramnavmi to all of you…”

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video of his father singing a devotional song.

This year, the festival has happened during the 21-day lockdown, which has led people to celebrate it in a low key manner.

