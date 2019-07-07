Toggle Menu
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan and others wish ‘Captain Cool’https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/mahendra-singh-dhoni-birthday-wishes-5819169/

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Mohanlal, Priyadarshan and others wish ‘Captain Cool’

As Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 38, film industry took to Twitter to wish the legendary player.

MS Dhoni birthday wishes
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni turns 38. (Photo: Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram, Urvashi Rautela/Instagram, Vikram Prabhu/Instagram)

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday today. On the occasion, film personalities took to Twitter to share their wishes for the ‘captain cool.’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal tweeted, “Wish you health , happiness and success always @msdhoni . Happy birthday #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni”

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela wished Dhoni a very happy birthday on Twitter. She mentioned, “Happy Birthday Thala @msdhoni , Pride of Indian Cricket.”

“Through His Games, He’s the teacher for All Little things in Life that Progress me :) Long Live & Happy Birthday Captain Ever @msdhoni #Vallinam,” writer and director Arivazhagan wrote on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday To Living legend..The best Finisher..The best Wicketkeeper..The best Captain….My inspiration.. Mr cool @msdhoni,” Gopichand Malineni said on Twitter.

Daler Mehndi tweeted, “Wishing the Captain Cool @msdhoni a very Happy Birthday. All the best for the upcoming matches in #CWC2019”

Vikram Prabhu took to Twitter and wrote, “Always loved Ganguly as the fearless captain but add a little calm & coolness you get @msdhoni – You have served the billions of cricket fans with ur stark personality! Love and respect always dear #MSD !
Lucky to have you as our @ChennaiIPL captain too! 🙏🤗
#Dhoni 🇮🇳 #CSK”

Sophie Choudry wished Dhoni with a tweet that read, “Happy bday to an absolute legend, inspiration to millions around the world and all round amazing guy!! Wish you health, happiness, success always!!🎂🙏🏼🤗 @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni #dhoni.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh: My sunshine, may you forever and always be this way
2 Priyanka Chopra to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: May life be everything you want it to be
3 Kabir Singh box office collection Day 16: Shahid Kapoor film still minting money