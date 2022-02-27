MS Dhoni appears as Rajinikanth in a viral video, fans call him a ‘better actor than some movie stars’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has left his fans stunned, but this time not because of his cricket skills. On Sunday, MS Dhoni featured in a new avatar. The videos, shared on Star Sports’ Twitter handle, show MS Dhoni mimicking Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. As soon as the videos went viral, MS Dhoni fans dropped comments in praise. “Msd is better actor than some movie stars,” a comment read, while a fan wrote, “Chennai loves you. This photo goes back to Rajini hits Ejamaan, Annalmalai and off course Shivaji the BOSS. This film Rajni wears autorickshaw dress for a brief period. MSD rocks.”

MS Dhoni fans are looking forward to seeing the cricketer in action in the latest edition of Indian Premier League, which is set to kickstart from March 26. He represents the Chennai Super Kings’ team.

ALSO READ | Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are shaken after IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses. Watch their reaction

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan marked their presence at the pre-auction of IPL 2022. Their photos from the event went viral on social media.

Thala Dhoni’s cooking up a storm and wants YOU with him – can you guess what he’s pointing to? 🤔#DhonisNewLook pic.twitter.com/hlVqBsVRxu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 27, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Sharing their photo on Instagram, Juhi Chawla, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, welcomed the kids and referred to them as the “young owners.” “Welcome to our KKR players , Shreyas Iyer , Pat Cummins , Nitish Rana …and our bunch of young owners Aryan , Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟💜💜💜💜💜 .Super grateful,” she wrote as the caption.

This was Aryan’s first public official appearance after he was embroiled in a drugs-related case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was subsequently released on bail. Suhana, meanwhile, has returned to India after pursuing higher studies in New York.