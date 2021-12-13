Maheep Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, confirms husband Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, the actor confirmed to indianexpress.com. Kapoor said that Maheep is doing okay and is currently experiencing mild Covid symptoms.

“Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated,” Sanjay told indianexpress.com Monday night.

The news comes right at the heels of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora testing positive for the virus. Maheep is said to be on good terms with both Kareena and Amrita.

Kareena and Amrita were recently spotted at a few public events, and it is being suspected that that is where they must have gotten infected with the virus.

“The BMC is tracking all their close contacts,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, health.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan later released a statement on her social media about her diagnosis which read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Both Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have a mild case of the virus and are presently under home quarantine.