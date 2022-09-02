Maheep Kapoor recalls the time she left Sanjay Kapoor after his ‘indiscretion’, took daughter Shanaya Kapoor with her

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is back with the second season on Netflix and the ladies are already dropping some bombshells. In one of the episodes, Maheep Kapoor revealed that due to her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘indiscretion’, she walked out of the marriage and left home with daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

On hearing this, Seema Sajdeh said to her, “You stood up for yourself.” Maheep further went on to say, “I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother your first priority is your child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself and if I look back and if I broke this sh*t up I would have regretted it all my life because, you know when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary . They need to feel peace and I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

She then looked at the camera and confessed that it was not a compromise and she wanted her marriage to work at any cost. When Seema asked if she has forgiven Sanjay, Maheep answered, “What happened 100 years ago, of course. I want to tell you that for me I am grateful that we moved on. Like I said Seema, marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is lifelong.”

Maheep then says that their relationship has grown and at times Sanjay wanted to stab her for being a royal b*tch. Although she said that they both forgave each other on many stages in their lives. She also revealed about not giving much time to Sanjay because of their kids, but he never complained.

The show which dropped today on Netflix revolves around the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh.