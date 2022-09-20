scorecardresearch
Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, money was tight: ‘We were made to feel like the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family…’

On Koffee with Karan, Maheep Kapoor opened up about the difficult times her family faced when Sanjay Kapoor experienced lows in his career.

Koffee with KaranMaheep Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey will next feature on Koffee with Karan (Photo: PR Handout)

The Koffee continues to brew. In this week’s episode on Koffee with Karan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey will grace the controversial couch and spill some secrets about their lives. Gauri is returning as a guest on the show after around 17 years. She had last appeared on the show with Sussanne Khan.

During the course of the show, Maheep Kapoor will open up about the difficult times that she and her family faced, as Sanjay Kapoor’s career went through several ups and downs.  She answered, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.”

Also Read |Gauri Khan says Karan Johar never invited her on Koffee with Karan, reveals ‘you have to be glam to be on the show’

Being a part of Bollywood’s biggest families also did not make life any easier, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family,” she added. Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor had featured on Maheep Kapoor’s popular Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, where the celebrity couple had discussed their own personal relationship and how at one point, they were ready to split up, owing to Sanjay’s ‘indiscretion’. “I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself and if I look back and if I broke this sh*t up I would have regretted it all my life because, you know when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary . They need to feel peace and I feel Sanjay gives that to me also,” she had said.

On Koffee with Karan, Gauri Khan will also reveal habits about Shah Rukh Khan that annoy her, and dating advice for Suhana Khan. While SRK might not make a physical appearance on the show, fans are overjoyed that they will at least get to his voice in the ‘Call Karan’ segment.

