scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson on Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: ‘I don’t intend to see films which glorify murderers’

Amid the controversies on Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi expressed his views about the film.

Tushar Gandhi on Gandhi Godse Ek YudhTushar Gandhi expressed his views on Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh amid controversies on the film. (Photos: TusharG/Twitter, PR Handout)
Listen to this article
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson on Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh: ‘I don’t intend to see films which glorify murderers’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Director Rajkumar Santoshi‘s upcoming period drama film Gandhi Godse -Ek Yudh has triggered a fresh controversy as Congress recently sought a ban on the film in Madhya Pradesh. Amid the ongoing row, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi expressed his views about the film. “I’m not surprised because for them Godse is a hero, and if they portray him as a hero, it should not surprise any of us. But I cannot comment on the merits or the demerits of the film because I haven’t seen it and I don’t intend to see films which glorify murderers,” Tushar Gandhi told the media.

Set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, the film depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. The trailer showcased a powerful glimpse into the tumultuous period following India’s partition.

“It is a very well thought out game plan and all these characters have been given the role to perform and they performed the role according to their queues and their timelines. The same director portrayed Baapu in a very wrong manner in his film Bhagat Singh, so it’s not surprising that he would make a film glorifying Godse,” Gandhi added.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani in the lead roles. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is set in an India of the filmmaker’s imagination where Mahatma Gandhi survives an assassination bid and meets his attacker, Nathuram Godse, in prison. What follows is a fiery debate and a clash of ideologies between them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

With music composed by maestro AR Rahman, the film, produced by Manila Santoshi, is all set to hit the theatres on Republic Day, January 26.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 15:42 IST
Next Story

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 300 vacancies; check eligibility

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Mira Rajput: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close