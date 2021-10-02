On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Mahesh Manjrekar announces film on his assassin Godse

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, announced he would direct a film, Godse, based on the life of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of the “Father of Nation”. The film will be produced by Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa, who last helmed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl. This would mark Sandeep Singh and Mahesh Manjrekar’s third collaboration after Swatantra Veer Savarkar and White.

The Deadliest Birthday wish ever! Get ready to witness a story no one dared to tell before!

Sandeep Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Mahesh Manjrekar announce a film “Godse” on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary “The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/S6s1Er2e30 — Mahesh Manjrekar (@manjrekarmahesh) October 2, 2021

This is the third film that Mahesh Manjrekar will be directing for Sandeep Singh’s Legend Global Studio after Swatantra Veer Savarkar, also a biopic on India’s freedom struggle, and White. The makers also released a teaser poster of the film along with the announcement that reads — “Janamdin ki hardik shubhkaamnaaye ‘Bapu’ … Aapka, Nathuram Godse”.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar said that the intention with Godse is to let audience decide “who is right or wrong”. “The story of Nathuram Godse has always been close to my heart. It takes a lot of courage to back a film of this nature. I always believe in hard hitting subjects and uncompromised storytelling and this one fits the bill. People do not know much about Godse other than he’s the man who fired at Gandhi. While telling his story, we neither want to patronize nor want to speak against anyone. We’ll leave it to the audience on who is right or wrong,” he said in a statement.

While cast has yet to be locked, filming is expected to begin in the second half of 2022. Currently, scripting is underway. Producer Sandeep Singh said that he had wanted to back a film on Godse since the beginning of his career and he wished to bring on screen the “factual story”.

“The Nathuram Godse’s story is the one which I wanted to tell ever since I made my first film. This is an untold tale that deserves to be presented to the cinemagoers. There are various versions of the stories about Godse and Gandhiji. Mahesh, Raaj and I intend to bring out the factual story and thereby bring this cinematic opus of forgotten history characters for today’s generation. I am already collaborating with Mahesh Manjrekar on Swatantra Veer Savarkar and White – and I am happy that he has come on board for Godse as well,” Sandeep Singh said in a statement.

Godse is co-produced by Vimal Lahoti, Jay Pandya and Abhay Verma.