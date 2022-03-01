scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Mahashivratri 2022: Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate festival at home, daughter Inaaya performs puja. Watch video

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Mahashivratri at their home in Mumbai.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 1, 2022 11:07:00 am
Soha Ali Khan- Kunal kemmu- InaayaSoha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya celebrated Maha Shivratri at their home in Mumbai. (Photos: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, celebrated the festivities at home in Mumbai. The actor duo shared a video of the puja they performed on the auspicious day with their families.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Sharing the video on Instagram, Soha and Kunal wrote, “Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay. #mahashivratri #family #love.”

In the video, we can see Kunal blowing a conch shell and their daughter Inaaya participating in the rituals; she later helped serve lunch to the family.

Soha shared a picture where Kunal is seen sitting on the ground as he has his meal. He gorges on dishes like palak paneer, rajma, rice, etc. Inaaya, in one picture, is seen holding a ladle as she serves her father some rajma. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, “Lunch is served. #herathmubarak.” Soha wore ethnic attire, she also donned bindi and sindoor. Kunal was dressed in kurta and jeans, and Inaaya was seen in a white lehenga. The three of them made for a cute family portrait.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha and Kunal met on the sets of the Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge  in 2009. Last month, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. They got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

Soha had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram on their wedding anniversary. Sharing pictures with Kunal, she had written, “Happy 7 years my love. There’s no itch that you can’t scratch, that’s why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu,” Soha wrote. Kunal also re-shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, “Happy 7 my Jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary.”

On the work front Kunal was last seen in Lootcase in 2020 and season 2 of web-series Abhay. Soha on the other hand made her comeback with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati with Lara Dutta Bhupati and Naseeruddin Shah.

