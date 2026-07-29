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Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 winners: Prasad Oak, Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan honoured
Maharashtra State Film Awards honours some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated personalities for their exceptional contributions to the industry.
The Maharashtra Government’s Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs announced the recipients of the 2025 Maharashtra State Film Awards on Wednesday. The honourees include actor-director Prasad Oak, veteran music composer Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and actor Rani Mukerji.
According to an official statement, Prasad Oak will be honoured with the prestigious Chhatrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award in recognition of his contribution to Marathi cinema. The honour marks another significant milestone in Oak’s illustrious career. His directorial debut, Kachcha Limboo (2017), won the award for Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 65th National Film Awards.
Expressing his gratitude, Oak said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the jury members of the Maharashtra Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs for this incredible honour. I grew up watching the works of V. Shantaram ji and learning from his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Receiving an award in his name is truly a moment of immense pride and joy for me.”
He added, “I am deeply grateful to all the directors, producers and collaborators who have trusted me and given me opportunities to grow as an artist. My sincere thanks also go to the audiences whose love and encouragement have been the driving force behind my journey. I dedicate this honour to my family, who have stood by me through every step of my life. This recognition inspires me to continue working with the same passion and sincerity.”
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The Maharashtra government will also honour Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar with the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar. Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan will receive the Raj Kapoor Jeevan Gaurav Puraskar, while Rani Mukerji has been selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award.
Winners from last year
Last year, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was conferred with the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award. The honour carried a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, along with a memento, citation and a commemorative silver medal.
Actor Mukta Barve received the Chhatrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award, which included a cash prize of Rs 6 lakh, a memento, citation and a commemorative silver medal.
Meanwhile, actor Anupam Kher was honoured with the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award was presented to actor Kajol. The awards carried cash prizes of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, respectively.
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