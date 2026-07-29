Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 winners: Prasad Oak, Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan honoured

The Maharashtra Government’s Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs announced the recipients of the 2025 Maharashtra State Film Awards on Wednesday. The honourees include actor-director Prasad Oak, veteran music composer Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and actor Rani Mukerji.

According to an official statement, Prasad Oak will be honoured with the prestigious Chhatrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award in recognition of his contribution to Marathi cinema. The honour marks another significant milestone in Oak’s illustrious career. His directorial debut, Kachcha Limboo (2017), won the award for Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 65th National Film Awards.

Expressing his gratitude, Oak said, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the jury members of the Maharashtra Government’s Department of Cultural Affairs for this incredible honour. I grew up watching the works of V. Shantaram ji and learning from his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Receiving an award in his name is truly a moment of immense pride and joy for me.”