‘Not enough’: Maharashtra FDA chief reacts to Preity Zinta’s ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt

Preity Zinta recently extended her support to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration chief Tukaram Mundhe for his recent crackdown on establishments in Mumbai found violating food safety norms. The actor wore a T-shirt, stating “Team Tukaram Mundhe”, at a recent event, which has gone viral since. Mundhe has now responded to the actor’s show of support.

“I haven’t spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone. But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe,” he said.

“I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society. A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts and actions should be promoted,” added the officer.