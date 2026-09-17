Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha trailer: Another Ramayana arrives before Rs 4000 cr epic

Before Part 1 of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana arrives in cinemas this Diwali, another retelling of Rama’s story is headed to the big screen. Abhishek Singh’s Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha will release in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, more than a month ahead of Tiwari’s film on November 6. The makers of Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha released the trailer of the film which will cover Rama’s journey in one consolidated part.

What’s in the Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha trailer?

Unlike the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which begins with Ravana’s backstory, the Mahakavya Shri Ramayana Katha trailer does not open with the antagonist’s story. Instead, it dives straight into the central conflict, as Ravana, besotted with Sita, abducts her from the forest, takes her away in the Pushpak Viman, and holds her captive in his kingdom of Lanka.