Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha producer claims Ranbir Kapoor film sabotaged their run

With the success of the devotional film Hanuman Ansh, producers are now feeling more confident about making bigger bets on their mythological projects. Hanuman Ansh, which was released in August, didn’t perform well for the first three weeks, but it has been in the theatres for two months now and has earned Rs 424 crore so far. Witnessing this box office trajectory, the producer of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is also taking a bet on his film once again, as he is planning to release his film in theatres again. In a recent conversation with India Today, producer Prakash Mahobiya claimed that his film suffered due to a “negative” marketing campaign and accused the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana of sabotaging his film.

Producer accuses Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramyana of ‘negative marketing’ against them

Prakash Mahobiya said that competitors of his film spread negative word about Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha on social media. “It was negative marketing throughout. We never got a chance to reach our audience. The ones who watched our film really enjoyed it. But if they never got to see it, how will they even have an opinion?” he said.

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Without mentioning any names, Prakash accused the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana of spreading “wrong information” about his film. “From what we have been told, there are other movies on the same subject coming in, the big-budget film. As far as we know, a lot of negative marketing opportunities have been given to YouTubers, influencers, and other people. They are spreading wrong information and asking people not to watch our film,” he claimed.

When asked directly if he was accusing the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s film, he said, “I don’t know for sure, but that’s what we are being told.” Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha started receiving flak for its poor visual effects when they released their first teaser. Since then, the film has become the subject of many memes online.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha to be re-released in theaters

Prakash Mahobiya claimed that that he announced his film much before Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. In fact, his film was even ready for release when the other one went on floors. “I have made a film for the first time, and I am new to this industry. I have no idea how to market a film after making it. We are not afraid of the loss, but we are disappointed that not many people managed to watch it. And hence, we want to release the film again,” he said.

He said that while they knew they could not recreate the magic of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, they were confident that their film could have done well, if given the chance. “We are learning. It’s our first experience. We are happy we did well. You cannot make a Ramanand Sagar Ramayan. But we wanted to make a film celebrating what we witnessed on screen as children. There is a lot of difference between your film and the other film that will arrive soon. But we are confident that, given a chance, people would have liked our film too,” he said.

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Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha features Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma and Rajneish Duggal in lead roles. The film was released in theaters on September 25. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramyana is a two-part film and the first part of the film will release on Diwali. As per producer Namit Malhotra, the two films are being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Adinath Kothare, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Rakulpreet, Sunny Deol, and many more.