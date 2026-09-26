‘Glasses in Ramayana?’: Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha poster shows character wearing glasses

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, which is releasing weeks before Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, has generated some buzz online, even though it’s not all positive. Now, the film has once again caught attention online, but for a rather unusual reason: a character from Vanara Sena was spotted wearing glasses in a character-reveal poster, sparking a meme fest on social media.

Soon after the poster was released by the film’s production house, Mahobiya Film Production, it was shared by many as social media users poked fun at it.

भक्ति, बल और समर्पण से सजी राम जी की सेना।

हर शक्ति, प्रभु श्री राम के साथ। 2 दिन शेष। Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha

Releasing in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi in Cinemas on 25th September MARK YOUR INTEREST NOW AT BMS

🔗 https://t.co/dKUcbYX7yY #2DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/xMB4UqycIY — Mahobiya Film Production (@MahobiyaFilms) September 23, 2026

Another user took a sarcastic dig at claims about ancient Indian inventions, writing, “I won’t name the scripture. You Google it. Our scriptures mention that goggles/spectacles were invented by us 3,500,000 years ago.” Some users questioned the decision to make the film altogether, with one writing, “I wonder why they even made this movie?”

Another user poked fun at the film’s use of modern elements, writing, “They could do plastic surgery and fly planes, but just because they are wearing glasses, you are making fun?” “Glasses in Ramayana?” questioned another user.

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Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has been attracting attention since its teaser was released online. The casting of Anjali Arora, known for her appearance in the viral “Kacha Badam” song, as Goddess Sita drew criticism and trolling online. The film’s visual effects and production design also became subjects of discussion on social media.

The film’s songs were similarly met with a mixed response, with several users trolling them after their release.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha was released in theatres on September 25. The film also stars Dev Sharma, Rahniesh Duggall, Sheel Verma and Nirbhay Wadhwa, among others.