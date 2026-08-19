August 24 reveal teased for Mahakali: Is Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya promo dropping?

After leaving a lasting impression with Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is gearing up for another striking transformation. The actor will be seen as Shukracharya in filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali, the next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). The makers on Thursday teased an important reveal on August 24 with a cryptic post that read, “24th August — The End Begins.”

This has sparked speculation that the first glimpse of Mahakali, featuring Akshaye Khanna’s much-talked-about avatar, will be unveiled on the day.

Akshaye Khanna’s unrecognisable avatar as Shukracharya

Akshaye Khanna‘s first look from Mahakali has already generated curiosity because of his dramatic transformation, and the upcoming glimpse is expected to offer a closer look at the character.

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Akshaye Khanna has experimented with his looks before

Akshaye Khanna has repeatedly experimented with his appearance to bring greater authenticity to his characters. In Dhurandhar, his Rehman Dakait look featured soft waves and a deliberately receding hairline, with prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh revealing that Akshaye Khanna was reminded of his late father, Vinod Khanna, when he first saw himself in the mirror.

In Chhaava, the actor underwent another dramatic transformation to portray Aurangzeb, sporting long, white-streaked hair, a heavy grey beard, kohl-rimmed eyes and period-appropriate royal costumes.

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Mahakali cast and crew

Mahakali is presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner. Prasanth Varma is the creator of the film, while Puja Aparna Kolluru is directing it. The film also features Bhoomi Shetty, and Rohit Saraf.