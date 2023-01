Maharashtra women’s panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Uorfi Javed’s security demand

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking to look into model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed‘s demand seeking security, an official said.

Javed had submitted a complaint letter to the MSCW claiming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during an interaction with media. Javed stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home, the official said on Tuesday.

In her letter, Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said.

Last week, Javed called on MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar. “The MSCW on Monday wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into Uorfi Javed’s demand for security,” the official said.

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded a statement of Javed in connection with a complaint filed against her by Chitra Wagh. Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP women’s wing, had filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly’ in public places.