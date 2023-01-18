scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Maharashtra women’s panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Uorfi Javed’s security demand

Uorfi Javed had submitted a complaint letter to the MSCW claiming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during an interaction with media.

Uorfi JavedUorfi Javed was last seen in Splitsvilla X4. (Photo: urf7i/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra women’s panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Uorfi Javed’s security demand
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking to look into model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed‘s demand seeking security, an official said.

Javed had submitted a complaint letter to the MSCW claiming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for political mileage and threatened to beat her during an interaction with media. Javed stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home, the official said on Tuesday.

Also Read |Urfi Javed Controversy: What are the obscenity laws in India?

In her letter, Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said.

Last week, Javed called on MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar. “The MSCW on Monday wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into Uorfi Javed’s demand for security,” the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded a statement of Javed in connection with a complaint filed against her by Chitra Wagh. Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP women’s wing, had filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly’ in public places.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:07 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru News Live Updates: PM Modi to visit Karnataka tomorrow; Tejasvi Surya criticised for opening plane’s ’emergency exit’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close