Madhya Pradesh to host IIFA awards, BJP slams govt for ‘wasteful expenditure’

The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, an event that celebrates Indian cinema, will be held in Madhya Pradesh at the end of March.

The IIFA awards will kick off with an event in Bhopal on March 21 and the main three-day event — IIFA Weekend and Awards — will be held in Indore from March 27 to 29.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who addressed a press conference with actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, said Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the event as it will be seen as an investment and tourist destination. He said the event will also help generate jobs.

Kamal Nath said the state may not have oceans and snowfall, but it has national parks, heritage and landscape. Dedicating the event to tribals and the poor, he said it will boost the state’s potential.

Salman Khan, who was born in Indore, said Nath can stand up to anything and that several films will be shot in the state because the chief minister has offered to give rebates.

The BJP, however, criticised the Congress government for hosting the jamboree allegedly with taxpayers’ money. “The government claims it inherited empty coffers from the BJP government, but it has money for such wasteful expenditure,’’ said Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava. He claimed the event will cost the state government at least Rs 58 crore.

More than a year has passed since the formation of the Congress government, but it has not been able to waive off farmers’ loans like promised, he said. “The claim that the event will generate jobs is laughable,’’ he said.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the MP government will end up branding the awards with no benefits to the state. “This raises questions on the state’s priorities,’’ he said.

The Congress said the BJP was frustrated that it could not hold an event of this scale over its 15-year-rule in the state.

