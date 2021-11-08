Madhuri Dixit’s son Ryan donates hair to cancer society, actor shares video: ‘Standing proud’

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene‘s son Ryan grew out his hair for two years and finally got them chopped off to donate it to cancer patients. Ryan donated his hair to Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day (held on November 7).

A proud mother, Madhuri recently took to Instagram to give a glimpse of Ryan as his long hair was being cut. She wrote that Ryan felt helpless and wanted to do his bit for those suffering from cancer.

The full caption of the actor read, “On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial,” Madhuri concluded as she tagged her husband in the post as well.

The video post was showered with a lot of love. Madhuri’s celebrity friends Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan also complimented Ryan for taking this sensitive step. Shilpa wrote, “Such a beautiful thought, bless him.” While Farah mentioned in a comment, “How extremely sensitive and kind.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar-produced Kalank, which tanked at the box office. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.