Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin Nene says his parents packed an Indian spice ‘dabba’ for him when he left for Los Angeles

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s husband, doctor Shriram Madhav Nene, is quite active on YouTube, and a recent video on his channel shows him cooking nutritious masala oats with their son, Arin. While guiding Arin about how to cook the dish, Dr Nene also discussed the significance of Indian spices.

While the father-son team was preparing the meal, Arin chimed in with some interesting details. Looking at the spice box in their kitchen, Dr Nene said, “Europeans fought their way to India to get these spices because they wanted to preserve their food this way.” Arin added, “I do actually have one of these dabbas in my apartment.” His father replied, “You do, I know I sent it with you.”

While talking about the importance of spices, Dr Nene asked Arin if they’re available in Los Angeles, where he’s studying. Arin replied, “Well, fun fact, my grandma/dadi happens to have a whole garden in her backyard. So it’s not a question of whether I can get it, it’s the question of how much I can accept before my house becomes a garden.”

The duo then welcomed the ‘celebrity chef’ Madhuri and made her taste their dish. They received appreciation from Madhuri, who enjoyed the meal. When Dr Nene asked Arin what he would have done differently with the dish, Arin said, “Next time I can be a little more liberal with salt.”

Arin, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, had earlier opened up about how he cooks food for himself. He said, “Regarding food, that has been challenging. I just went from going to dining to hall to cooking my own food, which is a blessing and curse. I find myself not having enough time to cook for myself so only then I need to order in. Ordering is not the best move because their delivery fee is just a bit ridiculous.”