scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin Nene says his parents packed an Indian spice ‘dabba’ for him when he left for Los Angeles

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Madhav Nene's son Arin Nene is currently a student at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Madhuri DixitArin Nene helped father Shriram Nene cook a healthy meal.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s husband, doctor Shriram Madhav Nene, is quite active on YouTube, and a recent video on his channel shows him cooking nutritious masala oats with their son, Arin. While guiding Arin about how to cook the dish, Dr Nene also discussed the significance of Indian spices.

While the father-son team was preparing the meal, Arin chimed in with some interesting details. Looking at the spice box in their kitchen, Dr Nene said, “Europeans fought their way to India to get these spices  because they wanted to preserve their food this way.” Arin added, “I do actually have one of these dabbas in my apartment.” His father replied, “You do, I know I sent it with you.”

While talking about the importance of spices, Dr Nene asked Arin if they’re available in Los Angeles, where he’s studying. Arin replied, “Well, fun fact, my grandma/dadi happens to have a whole garden in her backyard. So it’s not a question of whether I can get it, it’s the question of how much I can accept before my house becomes a garden.” 

The duo then welcomed the ‘celebrity chef’ Madhuri and made her taste their dish. They received appreciation from Madhuri, who enjoyed the meal. When Dr Nene asked Arin what he would have done differently with the dish, Arin said, “Next time I can be a little more liberal with salt.”

Arin, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, had earlier opened up about how he cooks food for himself. He said, “Regarding food, that has been challenging. I just went from going to dining to hall to cooking my own food, which is a blessing and curse. I find myself not having enough time to cook for myself so only then I need to order in. Ordering is not the best move because their delivery fee is just a bit ridiculous.” 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 09:14 IST
Next Story

Here’s why Kylie Jenner’s go-to fruit should be a part of your diet too

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she opted for surrogacy, responds to trolling around Malti Marie’s birth
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close