Madhuri Dixit turns 54: Husband Shriram Nene shares adorable throwback picture

Madhuri Dixit aka the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl celebrates her 54th birthday today. Celebrating Madhuri’s birthday, her husband Dr Shriram Nene posted a throwback picture with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @MadhuriDixit. Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day!”

The actor also received warm wishes from her friends and co-stars too. Her Hum Aapke Hain Koun co-star Renuka Shahane posted an adorable picture on Twitter. The actor wished Madhuri, calling her the “epitome of grace and gorgeousness.”

Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @MadhuriDixit Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love ❤️ and many happy returns of the day! #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #DrNene pic.twitter.com/DTz9q3TjMw — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) May 15, 2021

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful @MadhuriDixit mam, Working with you was my absolute dream come true … I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fullfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. 🤪🤪🤪 Have a great great day. pic.twitter.com/IsvhK0YLl6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 15, 2021

Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends…so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again!

Wishing you all the health & happiness always!! pic.twitter.com/IE0qe9kRSO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2021

Wishing Madhuri Dixit a happy birthday, Anil Kapoor wrote that he is looking forward to working with the actor again. “Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends…so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!” Anil tweeted. Anil and Madhuri have co-starred in several popular films. The two were recently seen in Total Dhamaal, after a gap of 19 years.

Talking about working with Madhuri in Total Dhamaal, Anil had earlier said, “We have had a phenomenal association. To be back together is not only professionally great but also emotionally.”

Madhuri’s Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh wished her via Twitter. “Working with you was my absolute dream come true,” the actor wrote along with some photos.

“I wish you happiness, love, best of health and May god fullfill your wish to work with me (again) real soon. Zany faceZany faceZany face Have a great great day,” he concluded. Raveena Tandon also shared her birthday wish via Twitter. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful @MadhuriDixit loadsa love and happiness!”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in 2019 release Kalank. At present, she is seen as one of the judges on Dance Deewane Season 3.