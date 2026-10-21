‘Became gas bomb’: Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene on turning vegan, weight-loss journey

Maintaining that doctors are the “worst patients,” Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, husband of renowned Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, recently observed that since medical practitioners see life and death at every juncture, every minute of the day, they become “irreverent.”

Dr Nene, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon-turned-innovator and investor, revealed that he has tried various diet plans over time to find the one perfect for him.

As the conversation progressed, he also said he once tried the Atkins diet, a low-carbohydrate fad diet, after a patient challenged him. He further opened up about his experience with veganism, which eventually made him a “gas bomb.”

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“At one point, we went on a SHRED diet, focusing on caloric restriction. I didn’t do a one-meal-a-day (OMAD) diet; I did intermittent fasting instead. I had my last meal at 8 pm, and in the morning I worked out and then had a protein shake. Then, we brought it down to two or three protein shakes. For two months, we did caloric restriction, six-times-a-week workouts with three strength and three spin. I went high protein, low carb,” Dr Nene said during a session at Masters’ Union University.

The Atkins diet experiment

Recalling that some of his patients have challenged him as well, Dr Nene shared the story of a woman who demanded that he lose weight. “There was a little lady who weighed 90 kg at 4 feet nine inches”, and she needed an aortic valve. I told her, ‘Ma’am, if I operate on you, we’re going to have a problem closing your sternum and making sure it sticks.’ When she asked what she should do, I said, ‘You need to lose a little weight.’ She retorted, ‘Why don’t you lose weight?’ So, I said, ‘Why don’t we try the Atkins diet together? It’s a high-protein, low-carb diet,'” he shared.

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“I lost a ridiculous amount of weight. I went down to 158 pounds and to the point where some of my nurses would ask, ‘Is there something going on with your health? You look too skinny.’ I didn’t have a choice. I tried it for her (the aforementioned patient). She eventually lost a fair amount of weight. We operated on her, changed her valve, and she did great,” he added.

‘Had horrible muscle cramps’

Maintaining that he treats his patients like his own family, Dr Nene said he approaches all of them the same way. “It makes it easy to decide what is right and wrong.”

Pointing out that he was a non-vegetarian at the time, he indicated that the diet plan became both a boon and a bane after a point, so he had to discontinue it. “Since it’s a very high protein diet, I could eat anything with high fat as well, as long as I kept the carbs low. But I was getting horrible muscle cramps, too. I was struggling even to climb up stairs,” he shared.

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Opening up about going vegan, Dr Nene said, “As a vegan, you don’t get enough protein. I was on three pea protein shakes a day, 30 g each. I was also having so much tofu, edamame, rajma, and anything else I could eat.” He quipped, “I was like a gas bomb after a while.”

Disclaimer: This article shares personal experiences with specific dietary routines and is intended solely for educational and informational purposes. It should not be taken as medical or dietary advice, nor as a substitute for consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Always consult a medical expert before starting any restrictive diet or major lifestyle change.