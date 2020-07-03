Madhuri Dixit: Will always be grateful to Saroj Khan for helping me reach my full potential in dance

Madhuri Dixit credits Saroj Khan for her knowledge of Bollywood dancing. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit credits Saroj Khan for her knowledge of Bollywood dancing. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The choreographer’s moves boosted the career of many actors in the Hindi film industry. And, one such actor is Madhuri Dixit.

Dixit who credits Khan for her knowledge of Bollywood dancing is ‘devastated’ after hearing news of the choreographer’s demise.

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to pay her tribute to her friend and guru. She wrote, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji”

Saroj Khan (1948-2020): A pictorial tribute to the legendary choreographer

I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Also Read | Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away | Best songs of Saroj Khan | Saroj Khan dead at 71: Celebrities mourn the demise of veteran choreographer | Hindi cinema has lost its adaa: Kunal Kohli remembers Saroj Khan

The last song that Saroj Khan choreographed was also for Madhuri. The two worked together on Kalank’s song “Tabah ho Gaye”. Earlier, they had a successful collaboration on songs like “Dhak Dhak”, “Chane Ke Khet Mein”, “Ek Do Teen”, “Tamma Tamma”, “Dola Re Dola” and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd