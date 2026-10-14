‘She turned blue’: Farah recalls Madhuri shooting in chiffon in Alaska; Anil wore 40 jackets

When it comes to dreamy Hindi film songs, actresses often get the short end of the stick. Mostly shot in snowy locations, these songs have the actress in wispy chiffons while the hero is in turtleneck and jackets in sub-zero temperatures. Director-choreographer Farah Khan recalled a similar situation involving Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor during Pukaar (2010) when it was so cold, Madhurti turned blue.
Farah and Madhuri share a very strong bond, and for her series, the choreographer-cum-YouTuber visited the ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl’s house for a shoot. She went there with her home cook, Dilip. Farah Khan told Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene that they had gone to Alaska for Pukar’s shooting. She recalled how Madhuri had turned blue because she was made to shoot in a chiffon saree whereas her co-star Anil Kapoor had worn ’40 jackets and boots’ to keep himself warm. She shared, “Madhuri and I had gone for Pukar film’s shoot in Alaska, and this poor girl was made to wear a chiffon saree, and Anil Kapoor had worn 40 jackets with boots, and she was in a saree, and she had turned blue.”
Madhuri Dixit
, and her husband were remembering if this portion was shot before or after their marriage, and the actor explained that this song was shot before their marriage, and by the time the film was completed, they were already married.
Farah Khan also revealed an interesting secret from the film’s set, where they two would compete to sit next to their helicopter pilot because he looked like Mel Gibson (Hollywood actor-director). “Madhuri and I used to fight saying that our helicopter pilot looked like Mel Gibson. We both used to compete that who will sit next to him while he is taking us.” And, they both burst out in laughter.
Continuing the conversation, Farah also asked Madhuri if they had associated on the film, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam
. The Devdas actor said, “Yes, we worked for 7 years on that film.” Shocked by the duration, Farah told Dr Nene, “Can you imagine a movie being made for 7 years?” To which, he responded, “Nowadays, it’s not possible only.”
Madhuri then shared the reason behind the elongated duration of the film’s shoot. She said, “Three-fourth of the film was shot but they (the film’s makers) had exhausted Shah Rukh Khan
, Salman Khan
and my dates.” Then Farah added that the makers wanted something new in the film and hence she ended up choreographing Madhuri for the song, ‘Gale Mein Laal Tie
‘ to add some refreshing energy.
While Madhuri Dixit is also known as the ‘dhak-dhak’ girl, courtesy to her song from Beta (1992), the actor revealed that she shot under very tight circumstances for this song. Madhuri said, “Every one asks me how did you shoot Dhak Dhak song, it is such a beautiful song? I said, ‘In three days because we had to finish it in three nights.'” Farah added, “Because in the day you’ll had to shoot somewhere else.” Madhuri continued, “Then I had to go to Ooty. I came there and Saroj (Khan)
ji said, ‘If I say ‘ok,’ the shot has to be ‘ok.’ Nobody will say… Start sound, ‘Ok, next’ that’s how the Dhak Dhak song was shot.”
On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit’s latest project, Maa Behen, starring Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga, released in June on Netflix. The actor is currently hosting the Marathi quiz show, ‘Kon Honaar Crorepati’.