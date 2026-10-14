‘She turned blue’: Farah recalls Madhuri shooting in chiffon in Alaska; Anil wore 40 jackets

Farah Khan in her latest vlog, visited Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene's house, and discussed interested trivias about Madhuri's 90s and early 2000s films.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readOct 14, 2026 03:07 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Farah KhanFarah Khan recalls Madhuri Dixit turning "blue" during Pukar's shoot.
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