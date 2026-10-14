‘She turned blue’: Farah recalls Madhuri shooting in chiffon in Alaska; Anil wore 40 jackets

When it comes to dreamy Hindi film songs, actresses often get the short end of the stick. Mostly shot in snowy locations, these songs have the actress in wispy chiffons while the hero is in turtleneck and jackets in sub-zero temperatures. Director-choreographer Farah Khan recalled a similar situation involving Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor during Pukaar (2010) when it was so cold, Madhurti turned blue.

Farah and Madhuri share a very strong bond, and for her series, the choreographer-cum-YouTuber visited the ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl’s house for a shoot. She went there with her home cook, Dilip. Farah Khan told Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene that they had gone to Alaska for Pukar’s shooting. She recalled how Madhuri had turned blue because she was made to shoot in a chiffon saree whereas her co-star Anil Kapoor had worn ’40 jackets and boots’ to keep himself warm. She shared, “Madhuri and I had gone for Pukar film’s shoot in Alaska, and this poor girl was made to wear a chiffon saree, and Anil Kapoor had worn 40 jackets with boots, and she was in a saree, and she had turned blue.”