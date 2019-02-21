Total Dhamaal actor Madhuri Dixit: I love doing comedies

Madhuri Dixit is set to tickle our funny bone with her upcoming adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal. The Bollywood diva is reuniting with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar in the movie.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the “Dhak Dhak” actor talked about teaming up with her friends again, working on different genres and what has changed around her in all these years.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What is it about comedy that keeps pulling you back to the genre?

The fun element. I love doing comedies. I believe it is a lot of fun, and I enjoy it. And once I knew that Indu ji (director Indra Kumar) was at the helm, everything else followed. And we have a lovely group with Ajay (Devgn), Anil ji (Kapoor), and the other actors. So there’s a comfort level, and I thought I’ll have great fun on the set.

Q. You are reuniting with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar. What has changed in them over the years?

I think their journeys have changed, in the sense, when I worked with them first, all of us were kind of finding our own footing in different ways. And now when I am working, they all are established, and they are doing much more than they used to. They have grown so much from where they were. So that’s the only difference. Rest, they are the same people.

Q. What has been your favourite genre till date?

As an actress, I should be able to work in all kinds of films. That’s what I like to do. Be it Total Dhamaal, Kalank, Gulaab Gang or Aaja Nachle, one should know how to portray any kind of character and I just love being in front of the camera. I enjoy doing any type of film.