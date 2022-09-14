Madhuri Dixit to headline Prime Video’s first Indian original movie Maja Ma, to release on October 6

Amazon Prime Video has announced its first Indian original movie that will release on their OTT platform. Titled Maja Ma, the film stars Madhuri Dixit and will release on the streaming platform on October 6.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, of Bandish Bandits fame, the film is said to be a ‘heart-warming family drama’. The film is set amid an Indian wedding with the backdrop of a traditional festival. The poster suggests the film is set during Navratras. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said in a statement, “Maja Ma is the first of many Original Movies, that will launch directly on our service. This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit.”

Director Anand Tiwari said, “Pulling at the viewers’ heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully. I am delighted to have Maja Ma premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences.”

Earlier this year, Madhuri made her OTT debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game. The show ended on a cliffhanger but the second season is yet to be announced. The actor is currently one of the judges on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.