Have you seen these videos of Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff and Sushmita Sen?

From Madhuri Dixit’s clip from Total Dhamaal trailer launch to Tiger Shroff’s dance video, scroll to see videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Madhuri Dixit posted this video and wrote, “Shooting for #TotalDhamaal was so much fun because of the amazing people & the talented team I had the chance to work with. Delighted to finally share the trailer with you all ❤ Let this wild adventure begin.”

Tiger Shroff wrote with the video, “#AreUComing?! #OutSoon #StayTuned @remodsouza @happyproductionsindia @tseries.official @abhishek40 @larissabonesi @bennydayalofficial @soulfulsachin.”

Sharing this video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “A walk of pride & that too in a three piece suit👊 What a fabbbbb show!!!!.”

“Fooling around at the base of the mountain after spending a wonderful day on top of it ⛷🤩 what goes up always comes down … #lawofnature😍❤️😘🌈 #pztravel #ski ⛷#weekend #ting, wrote Preity Zinta with this video.

Dia Mirza shared a video with the caption, “Be the change you wish to see in the world 💚🦋 Some #MondayMotivation! My building of residence (Co-Op) has been practicing waste segregation since 2015 and it feels so good to segregate waste at source knowing we are reducing the burden of waste on our environment. Healthy practices begin at home. For clean air, clean soil, clean water and clean seas adopt the process of waste segregation. #SwachhBharat #MyCleanIndia #BeatPollution #SwachhataAbhiyan #CleanSeas #BreatheLife #MyRightYoBreathe.”

Sharing a video, Amit Sadh wrote, “In between shots getting some cricket practise in! #onset”