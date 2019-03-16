Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen and Sunny Leone?

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia and Sunny Leone, among others, have made scrolling through social media a joyful experience for their followers.

Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit and Sunny Leone shared their photos on social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a character poster of Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit from the upcoming period drama Kalank. Along with the poster he wrote, “#BahaarBegum moves like the wind, and her voice flows like a river. Watch #Kalank in the theatres on 17th April. @madhuridixitnene.”

Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. (Source: Karan Johar/Twitter)

Actor Varun Dhawan who also features in Kalank was gifted with a jacket with his look from the film painted on it. “ZAFAR is one of the most iconic characters I have played and just before leaving london I got gifted a hand painted Zafar jacket.i feel quite cool thank u @naxvii @nayna_diya #kalankthemovie,” he wrote along with the photo.

Varun Dhawan plays Zafar in Kalank. (Source: Varun Dhawan/Twitter)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors, Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani, shared a photo with each other. Along with the photo, Anita wrote, “Bhot hard bhot hard….. bhottttttt hardworking girls 🥰❤️🌈.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani star together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Source: Anita Hassanandani/Instagram)

“The writing is clear …. “TRUE FACT” … nothing but dher saara pyaar for our birthday boy… #happybirthday @rannvijaysingha love u loads 🥰📸 @rjdeigg” wrote Neha Dhupia as he wished her friend and co-actor Rannvijay Singha on his birthday today.

Neha Dhupia wished Rannvijay Singha with this photo. ((Source: Neha Dhupia/Twitter)

Sunny Leone went on an outing with husband Daniel Weber and shared a photo with the caption, “When @dirrty99 doesn’t want to share his drink!! Lol 🤣.”

Sunny Leone shared this photo on her social media handles.

TV actor Rubina Dilaik posted a photo from her beach vacation.

Rubina Dilaik is popular for her role in TV show Shakti.

Rhea Kapoor also shared a photo with the caption, “Waiting for The Riddler to crash the Ball like…. #batmanforever”

Rhea Kapoor shared the photo on her Instagram account.

Sushmita Sen’s latest click on her Instagram is with model Rohman Shawl from the London airport. “Mmuuuuaaah!!!! #us #mytraveldiary2019 #londonairport #love #rohmance @rohmanshawl ❤️🥰💃🏻I love you!!!” she captioned the love-soaked picture.

Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. 

