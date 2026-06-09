‘Madhuri Dixit’s son was holding a fan, Arbaaz Khan’s son brought a chair,’ recalls Bharti

The children of Bollywood celebrities are often in the spotlight from a very young age. They are frequently clicked by the paparazzi and often end up grabbing headlines when they land their debut projects. But, there are a few celeb kids who also work behind the scenes and in a recent interview, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recalled how they met Madhuri Dixit’s son and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan as they assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

‘Madhuri Dixit’s son was fanning us’

Remembering the shoot, where Bharti and Haarsh were to do a small ad within the film, Haarsh shared on Bharti TV, “Karan sir called us for Rocky Aur Rani. There was a laddoo advertisement sequence in the film, so several television actors had gone there to shoot it. Madhuri ma’am’s son was assisting on the set, but we didn’t know that. Then this handsome, sweet and cute young boy came and stood in front of us holding a fan. I told him, ‘No, no, son, it’s okay.’ Then Karan sir came and told us that he was Madhuri’s son.”