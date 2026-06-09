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‘Madhuri Dixit’s son was holding a fan, Arbaaz Khan’s son brought a chair,’ recalls Bharti
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recalled working with Madhuri Dixit's son and Arbaaz Khan's son on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The children of Bollywood celebrities are often in the spotlight from a very young age. They are frequently clicked by the paparazzi and often end up grabbing headlines when they land their debut projects. But, there are a few celeb kids who also work behind the scenes and in a recent interview, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, recalled how they met Madhuri Dixit’s son and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan as they assisted Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
‘Madhuri Dixit’s son was fanning us’
Remembering the shoot, where Bharti and Haarsh were to do a small ad within the film, Haarsh shared on Bharti TV, “Karan sir called us for Rocky Aur Rani. There was a laddoo advertisement sequence in the film, so several television actors had gone there to shoot it. Madhuri ma’am’s son was assisting on the set, but we didn’t know that. Then this handsome, sweet and cute young boy came and stood in front of us holding a fan. I told him, ‘No, no, son, it’s okay.’ Then Karan sir came and told us that he was Madhuri’s son.”
Haarsh admitted he was stunned after learning the young assistant was Arin. “I stood up and said, ‘You sit down here,’” he recalled. Bharti jokingly added, “Humari saari garmi chali gayi. I was like, I was thinking, ‘What if he goes home and tells his mother, “Mama, you know Bharti and Haarsh? They are so cheap.’”
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Arbaaz Khan’s son brought us a chair
Bharti then went on to share another surprising moment from the set. “Later, a young boy brought us a chair to sit. Then we found out that he was Arbaaz Khan’s son. We were wondering what was happening to us. We thought we would never get work again. Arbaaz Khan’s son was bringing us a chair, and Madhuri Dixit’s son was fanning us. We were in a terrible state. We quickly finished our shot and left without even taking our payment.”
Madhuri Dixit’s son not interested in Bollywood ‘circus’
Madhuri Dixit’s son Arin graduated from the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering last year, with his parents proudly cheering him on at the ceremony. In an earlier chat with Mid-day, she spoke about her sons and said that they were not interested in working in movies. “They were 6 and 8 when we moved from the US. My kids are different, my younger one is not interested in this whole (Bollywood) circus, just out of it. It is a circus now, when you step out to go anywhere. The older guy is more out there and open, both of them have never been actually into the industry,” she said.
Arbaaz Khan’s son not making his film debut soon
Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan recently directed the six-part web series Dumb Biryani for his YouTube channel and is now working alongside his mother, Malaika Arora, in her restaurant business. Arhaan’s uncle, Salman Khan, is one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. Previously, there were rumours that Arhaan might be making his film debut in a film directed by Vikram Phadnis as a BTS picture from a film set landed on social media. However, Vikram told Bombay Times that Arhaan was working with him as an assistant director in the film.
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