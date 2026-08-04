Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for Rs 4.85 crore, earns 824% profit

Actor Madhuri Dixit recently sold her commercial office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 4.85 crore, at nearly 9 times the purchase price. According to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, she had purchased the asset for Rs 52.5 lakh around 18 years ago. As per the latest transaction value, Madhuri earned a profit of approximately 824% through the deal.

The office space was sold by the actor to Frames Production Company Private Limited, and the transaction was registered on June 23, 2026, as per the documents. The property is located on the fourth floor of a building named Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road, Andheri West. It has a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft. The transaction includes a stamp duty of Rs 29.10 lakh and three allotted car parking areas.