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Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for Rs 4.85 crore, earns 824% profit
Actor Madhuri Dixit recently sold her Andheri West office space for Rs 4.85 crore to Frames Production Company Private Limited, at nearly 9 times the purchase price.
Actor Madhuri Dixit recently sold her commercial office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, for Rs 4.85 crore, at nearly 9 times the purchase price. According to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, she had purchased the asset for Rs 52.5 lakh around 18 years ago. As per the latest transaction value, Madhuri earned a profit of approximately 824% through the deal.
The office space was sold by the actor to Frames Production Company Private Limited, and the transaction was registered on June 23, 2026, as per the documents. The property is located on the fourth floor of a building named Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road, Andheri West. It has a carpet area of 1,594.24 sq ft. The transaction includes a stamp duty of Rs 29.10 lakh and three allotted car parking areas.
The real estate documents show that the same office was bought by Madhuri Dixit under papers dated May 14, 2008, according to the earlier sale agreements. Several other celebrities, including, Hrithik Roshan, Said Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, and Kartik Aaryan have invested in commercial office spaces in Mumbai.
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Madhuri Dixit’s previous property transactions
In March 2026, Madhuri Dixit took an office unit on rent in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for five years at a rent of Rs 2.81 crore, according to the documents reviewed by Square Yards.
The commercial space is located in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, with a carpet area of 731 sq ft. The agreement includes one car parking space, a stamp duty of Rs. 72,600, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 17 lakh. The rental tenure is for 5 years, with monthly rent starting at Rs. 4.25 lakh for the first year, jumping by 5 per cent to Rs. 4.46 lakh in the next year.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the dark comedy-crime drama Maa Behen, on Netflix. It also starred Ravi Kishan, Dharna Durga and Triptii Dimri. The actor hasn’t announced her upcoming projects yet.
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