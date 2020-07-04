Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan discuss “Ek Do Teen”, watch video

In the video, Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan are reminiscing their collaboration on the iconic dance number “Ek Do Teen” from the film Tezaab. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) In the video, Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan are reminiscing their collaboration on the iconic dance number “Ek Do Teen” from the film Tezaab. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Saturday shared a video on her social media accounts. She dedicated it to late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan.

Saroj, who choreographed nearly 2000 songs in a career spanning four decades, died on Friday at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest.

In the video, Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan are reminiscing their collaboration on the iconic dance number “Ek Do Teen” from the film Tezaab.

Every conversation with Saroj ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That’s how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fzOPg2FU9N — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 4, 2020

The video begins with the two performing the moves. They go on to have a casual conversation about the song and its significant impact on Madhuri’s career. Saroj also praises Madhuri’s passion for the art of dance and her incredible memory that helped the former to not repeat a particular move in more than one song.

Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit also worked together on songs like “Dhak Dhak”, “Choli Ke Peeche”, “Mera Piya Ghar Aaya”, “Chane Ke Khet Mein” among more.

Madhuri captioned the video, “Every conversation with Saroj ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That’s how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her ♥️.”

