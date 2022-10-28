scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Madhuri Dixit remembers Sridevi, dances with late actor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Watch

Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi danced together during the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2012.

madhur janhviJanhvi Kapoor promoted Mili on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, who is currently seen judging the latest season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, remembered late actor Sridevi on the dance reality show. She told Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor about the time when she danced with her mother for the first time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Janhvi is currently promoting her upcoming movie Mili.

A new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has Madhuri and Janhvi on the stage. Madhuri tells Janhvi, “Isi manch par maine aapke mummy ke saath dance kiya tha. Aur woh pehli baar hum dono ne ek saath mil kar dance kiya tha (I danced with your mother for the first time on this very stage. It was also the first time that we danced together).”

Later, the two stars danced to Madhuri’s song “Kahe Chhed Mohe” from the 2002 movie Devdas. Janhvi tried to match Madhuri’s expressions during their performance. And a few fans found her to be too graceful. A comment on the video read, “Janvi also dance so gracefully ❤️.” Another wrote, “They stole our hearts❤️✨️😭.” But a few still felt that nobody can match Madhuri in expressions and dance. “Madhuri🔥🔥..no one can beat her😂,” an Instagram user commented.

 

Madhuri and Sridevi danced together during the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2012. They danced to songs like “Mere Hathon Mein Nau-Nau”, “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” and “Navrai Majhi”.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 in Dubai.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:44:39 pm
