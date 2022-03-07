Madhuri Dixit on her working equation with the Khans: SRK is chivalrous, Salman is naughty and Saif’s one-liners are very funny

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her digital debut The Fame Game. The ‘90s heartthrob has shared screen space with most male stars of her time and in a recent interview, she spoke about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“SRK is a very chivalrous guy, always making sure by saying, ‘are you comfortable, are you okay?’ he is a very caring person. Akshay is very driven, always wanting to prove himself. He was a practical joker on the sets. Saif’s one-liners are very funny. Salman is very naughty, he is not a loud person but very naughty. Unka ek swag hai (he has a swag),” Madhuri told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The “Dhak dhak” girl has shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Koyla and Anjaam. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan have starred in hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Saajan. The actor has worked with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the 1999 film Aarzoo.

Recently in a chat with Indian Express, Madhuri spoke about the casual use of the term “comeback”. “Even when I did a movie after a gap of a year or two, it was reported that I was making a comeback. How many times am I going to ‘come back’? In fact, I never left the industry. After I got married, I acted in Devdas (2002). I completed Pukar (2000) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2001) after my marriage. However, when I had my sons, I took a few years off. But a hero does that anyway. There are times when Aamir Khan’s film doesn’t release for two-three years. But no one says he made a comeback,” she shared.

For the actor, stardom is a by-product of what she is passionate about — acting and dancing. It is her passion coupled with perseverance that made her one of the most sought-after stars. However, Madhuri Dixit is acutely aware of the perils of stardom. She said, “If you take yourself too seriously, it’s dangerous.” It’s, perhaps, her rootedness that has sustained her in the cut-throat world of showbiz for over three decades.