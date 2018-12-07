Madhuri Dixit will not contest next Lok Sabha elections: Spokesperson

There were reports that actor Madhuri Dixit Nene might contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but her representative has denied all such claims, saying that they are false.

A report claimed that Madhuri’s name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

But Madhuri’s spokesperson denied the reports.

“This news is false and speculative,” the spokesperson told IANS.

Madhuri, who entered the industry in 1984 with Abodh, has remained a pivotal part of the Indian entertainment industry and has enthralled fans through meaty roles in films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Anjaam, Mrityudand, Pukar, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas. She also starred in Gulaabi Gang.

She took a break after marriage and returned to Bollywood with Aaja Nachle in 2007.

At the moment, she is busy with Kalank and Total Dhamaal.