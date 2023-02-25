Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was ‘tough’ because of his schedule: ‘There are times when it is difficult but…’

Actor Madhuri Dixit ruled Hindi cinema in the 1980s and 90s. But she shifted to the US after getting married to Sriram Nene. The couple has now been married for over 23 years and have two children, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. Madhuri and Sriram of them have ‘challenging’ careers, she has returned to acting in films, and he is practising his career in medicine. But they have a ‘partnership’ where they make sure to look after each other and also their children.

In a recent conversation on her husband’s YouTube channel, Madhuri spoke about being the wife of a physician. She said, “It’s tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. It’s hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. Also, the timings; you might have something important happening but you are not there, you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick and you have to take care of someone else.”

But Madhuri is also proud of her husband for looking after his patients and “fighting for their rights”. She told him, “I know in the heart of heart, you are a very good person. In a marriage, it is important to know your partner.”

The ‘Dhak-Dhak’ girl of Bollywood narrated how her husband was out in the hospital for four-five days and when he returned, he told Madhuri to just give him four hours to sleep and then she could go out and do whatever she feels like doing and he will take care of their children.

“We always had that partnership where we looked after each other and made sure the kids were always looked after and loved. There are times when it is difficult but there are times when we know whatever we are doing in life is for the good and is something we both want,” she shared while adding how her married life has been a “lovely journey”.

The actor also shared that before marriage she only thought about work. But after marriage, she got to explore other things in life. She shared, “After I got married, I lived my life because we went out, we travelled a lot and we did a lot of adventure sports which I never did earlier. It just enriched my life and made me a better person. It also gave me a flight of fancy sometimes.”

Sriram Nene also appreciated how Madhuri has been a “supportive spouse” throughout their marriage. He concluded by saying, “Having a supportive spouse like this, who loves you and cares about you regardless of what happens, is critical to the journey. Both of us have very challenging careers.”

Madhuri and Sriram got married on October 17, 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of her elder brother in Southern California. The actor was last seen in the Prime Video movie Maja Ma.