Have you seen these photos of Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora and Tanuja?

Sunday, September 23, 2018
Kajol, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Leone, Sushant Singh Rajput, Farah Khan shared interesting and fun photos on social media recently.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 23, 2018 4:55:28 pm
Tanuja, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit See the latest photos of Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora and Tanuja.

Photos from Kajol’s mother and veteran actor Tanuja’s birthday to pictures shared by Sunny Leone, Sushant Singh Rajput, Malaika Arora; celebrities were all over social media on Sunday.

kajol, tanuja Kajol shared this click of her mother and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to my super awesome mom who still has the same zest and love for life that she did fifty years back…… a difficult example to follow but the most important influence in my life! Also in the picture is her grandmother and my great grandmother who was also one of the biggest influences in my life! Ratanbai Shilotri!” tanuja birthday photos Kajol also shared this photo from mother Tanuja’s birthday celebrations. tanuja birthday photos Tanishaa Mukerji shared this photo and wrote in the caption of the picture, “Happy birthday my darling mommy! To 7 hundred and fifty years more! Love u! #tanuja #legend.” tanuja birthday photos Here is another click from Tanuja’s birthday bash. sunny leone Sunny Leone posted this photo and wrote, “It’s going to be a Sunny day on today’s episode of @MTVSplitsvilla 😎.” Farah Khan “Finally learned to take a selfie!!” wrote Farah Khan in the caption of the photo. Madhuri Dixit “Exploring the Spanish art and history, today! Really excited 🤩 Que bonita! #Spain2018,” Madhuri Dixit’s photo caption read. Madhuri Dixit Looks like Madhuri is having a great vacation. Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput shared this picture and wrote, “The Only Way Out is IN. ➰See a morning that’s already good:)❤️🙏🏻💫🦋🌪 #musing” Malaika Arora Malaika Arora shared a few stunning photos of herself on social media. She is all set to judge India’s Next Top Model Season 4.

