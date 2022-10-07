Madhuri Dixit: Maja Ma proves that the era of boxing people and characters is over

Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma was released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday and the film has received mixed reviews so far. However, Madhuri has impressed fans with her effortless performance in the heart-warming tale that highlights a strong message that needs to be told.

After the positive feedback from the audience and critics, Madhuri spoke about her character Pallavi and her journey in Maja Ma. “Maja Ma proves that the era of boxing people and characters is over. Pallavi’s sexual orientation is just one of the many facets of her identity. She is much more than that – a brilliant dancer, a doting mother, a friend and above all, a human being who can inspire others around her,” she said.

Talking about the plot of the movie, the “Dhak Dhak” girl added, “The storyline depicts a journey of evolution and Pallavi’s character showcases that journey with a myriad of emotions and feelings – ranging from confusion, fear, to acceptance and courage to accept one’s own true identity. This movie is about love, family and acceptance, but all of it is said without being preachy. In a way, Maja Ma encourages people to not be judgemental and embrace others for who they are.”

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Maja Ma stars Gajraj Rao, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Ninad Kamat, Simone Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shruti Shrivastava and Barkha Singh. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, “By wanting to be brave and trying to keep it safe, the film becomes both confused and clunky.”