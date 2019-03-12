Madhuri Dixit: I had a very heavy heart when I was approached to do Kalank

Karan Johar’s production venture Kalank’s teaser was launched on Tuesday in Mumbai by the producer and the main cast of the period drama. At the event, Madhuri Dixit spoke about reuniting with Sanjay Dutt, taking up the role of Bahaar Begum post Sridevi’s untimely death and being a part of the costume drama.

Advertising

Madhuri and Sanjay have previously starred together in movies such as Khalnayak and Saajan. When asked about her big reunion with Sanjay in Kalank, the dancing diva said, “We are working together almost after 20 years. It was great working with Anil Kapoor also. So it is always great to work with old colleagues.”

Also read | Kalank teaser: It’s all about magnificent sets and resplendent costumes

Madhuri Dixit, who plays the role of Bahaar Begum in the film, was approached for the role after Sridevi’s death. Speaking about the same, the actor said, “I was very sad with her death, I had a very heavy heart when I was approached to do this. To step in her role was difficult as I knew that she was going to do it and I would miss her. But then as an actor, I have to go past that. I will always miss her terribly.”

Also read | Kalank teaser release LIVE UPDATES

Madhuri, who has previously worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic period drama Devdas, will be returning to a similar world with Kalank.

Advertising

“It has been wonderful to be a part of this journey. I loved working on this film. Abhishek is such a good director. It is difficult to please him. He knows what he wants. I have thoroughly enjoyed the journey of Kalank,” Madhuri concluded.

The Abhishek Varman directorial will release on April 17.