‘Indian doctors were threatened by me’: Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene on entrepreneurship

Although Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, the husband of renowned Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, is the son of Indian immigrants, he had little connection to India for a long time, having been born in London and raised in the United States. As his passion lay in science, technology, and medicine, Dr Nene didn’t even know just how popular Madhuri was back in India at the time of their marriage.

However, with the goal of scaling medicine, he arrived in India in 2011. He left behind his lucrative and successful career as a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon in the US to become an entrepreneur. During a recent interview, he opened up about switching careers while he was thriving as a surgeon. He also revealed that local doctors in India were initially threatened by him and even tried to block his entry.