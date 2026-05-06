Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene’s parents refused to fund his education if it wasn’t medicine or engineering

In 1999, actor Madhuri Dixit surprised many when she married Dr. Shriram Nene, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon. The wedding, held on 17 October 1999, took place at her elder brother’s residence in Southern California and came as a shock to several fans and industry insiders, as very little was known about Dr Nene at the time. Born in London and raised in the United States, he came from a family of immigrants who placed strong emphasis on conventional career paths.

‘Either become a doctor or an engineer’

Dr Nene has spoken about his upbringing and the expectations placed on him by his parents. In a panel discussion at INKtalks, shared on YouTube, he said, “I had a software company when I was 14 and my migrant parents said that you either become a doctor or an engineer or we don’t pay for it. That’s their algorithm as first generation parents, they didn’t know anything better. But I, dutifully, then did not go to Stanford, did not go to Berkeley even though I got in everywhere and went to an undergrad medicine program at Washington University, finished there, went to UCLA, did general and vascular surgery, then did heart surgery at University of Florida and then practiced.”