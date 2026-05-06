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Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene’s parents refused to fund his education if it wasn’t medicine or engineering
Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene began exploring entrepreneurship at the age of 14, but he later stepped away from it after his parents insisted he pursue a career in medicine.
In 1999, actor Madhuri Dixit surprised many when she married Dr. Shriram Nene, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon. The wedding, held on 17 October 1999, took place at her elder brother’s residence in Southern California and came as a shock to several fans and industry insiders, as very little was known about Dr Nene at the time. Born in London and raised in the United States, he came from a family of immigrants who placed strong emphasis on conventional career paths.
‘Either become a doctor or an engineer’
Dr Nene has spoken about his upbringing and the expectations placed on him by his parents. In a panel discussion at INKtalks, shared on YouTube, he said, “I had a software company when I was 14 and my migrant parents said that you either become a doctor or an engineer or we don’t pay for it. That’s their algorithm as first generation parents, they didn’t know anything better. But I, dutifully, then did not go to Stanford, did not go to Berkeley even though I got in everywhere and went to an undergrad medicine program at Washington University, finished there, went to UCLA, did general and vascular surgery, then did heart surgery at University of Florida and then practiced.”
He described medicine as deeply meaningful, especially in high-pressure situations where timing mattered. “What I found, time and again, is I could come in, in the nick of time, with millimetres and milliseconds and save lives. And it was very rewarding because you would see patients on death’s door, come back. And it was a team effort, 80 of us, like a very large cricket team or football team coming together to do something which mattered.”
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‘My parents certainly weren’t happy’
Previously, in another video on his YouTube channel, Dr Nene reflected on his decision to move to India in 2011, noting that it was not initially easy for his family. “I am Indian. I grew up from an immigrant start and my parents certainly weren’t happy that I am leaving the prototypical job of a heart surgeon and kind of every Indian’s wet dream with like perfect sort of situations and lots of friends and the head of the hospital. But I could operate, at the most, on 3-5 patients with open heart surgery and in a year maybe 500 patients.”
After marriage, the couple built a family together. Their first son, Arin, was born on 17 March 2003, followed by their second son, Ryan, on 8 March 2005. In 2011, Madhuri Dixit moved back to Mumbai with her family.
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