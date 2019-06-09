Madhuri Dixit holidays with family in Rome, see photos

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is currently vacationing with her husband Sriram Nene and their sons, Arin and Rayaan, in the Italian capital Rome. On her Instagram profile, she has been putting up pictures and videos for her friends and fans.

Earlier she had uploaded a photo of herself with her husband while on an aircraft. She captioned it, “On our way to a hard earned vacation with the boys. Schools over for now, or is it? Guesses?”

Later, the actor uploaded a family picture where the Nenes were seen posing for a photo before a ruin. The city of Rome is one of the oldest in entire world and has seen thousands of years of human habitation. There is thus a lot of history, historical places, ruins and so on to discover.

On her Instagram stories, Madhuri began by putting up an update that she has reached Rome and wrote alongside her photo, “Finally arrived, can’t wait to explore this beautiful place.”

In a video she put up in Instagram story later showed her standing in a concourse. Beside her is a man blowing giant bubbles and Madhuri tries to burst one.

She then uploaded a photo of a restaurant menu chalkboard which had a version of the famous saying, “When in Rome, eat as the Romans do.”

Madhuri also photographed an art piece showing a winking woman dressed in traditional attire with Superman’s ‘S’ logo on her chest.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Karan Johar production venture Kalank.