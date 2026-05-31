‘You cannot reduce Aishwarya Rai to a number on a scale’: Madhuri Dixit slams trolls

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world and one of the finest actors of her generation in the country, Aishwarya Rai has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival since her debut in 2002, when she represented her movie Devdas, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ever since then, the global media and her fans eagerly await Aishwarya’s grand entry onto the Cannes red carpet, as she never fails to light up the venue.

However, over the years, certain sections of social media have been unfairly criticising her appearance every time, with some even hurling distasteful age-shaming and body-shaming remarks at her. And the same happened this year too. While Aishwarya has never bothered to respond to such comments, carrying herself with dignity, many of her admirers, including those from show business, have hit back at the trolls.

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‘Aishwarya Rai has done the whole country proud’

After actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, renowned Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has also stepped forward, throwing her weight behind Aishwarya Rai. Coming down heavily on those dismissing Aishwarya’s contributions to Indian show business and reducing her to a “number on a scale,” Madhuri called her Devdas co-actor a “global star.”

“She has been going there (Cannes Film Festival) for 20 years. She has done the whole country proud. She is a global star. As a Miss World, she has done so much for the country. You cannot reduce her to a number on a scale, or a number on the dress, or the size or a number on the calendar years. You cannot reduce her to that. She is beautiful. She looks beautiful, and she is beautiful inside,” Madhuri stated during a conversation with news agency PTI.

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She pointed out that Aishwarya has built a legacy by representing India on the global stage, and trolling her over her appearance sends the wrong message.

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Madhuri added, “I think people have to realise that when you do these kinds of comments, what kind of message are you sending to the youngsters today? That your worth is based on how you look, not on your achievements. I think this is a completely wrong message being sent. Even earlier, there were people like that. But those who commented didn’t have a means to comment (back then). But today, they have the means.”

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Kangana Ranaut’s reaction to trolling against Aishwarya Rai

Defending Aishwarya Rai amid the trolling, Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram story a few days ago, “Fashion and style is a self-expression. It is one’s own interpretation of life and one’s attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you got?”

She added, “She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks.”

For her first appearance at Cannes 2026, Aishwarya had chosen a sparkling blue mermaid gown. During the closing ceremony, she wore a white Cheney Chan tuxedo, featuring a bejewelled blazer, lace-detailed trousers, and a dramatic feather boa.

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