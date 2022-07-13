Madhuri Dixit responds as fan thanks her for being an ‘anchor, role model’

Madhuri Dixit Nene responded to a fan’s message who thanked the star for being her role model and anchor over the years. She also congratulated the girl on her graduation and wrote, “Thanks for being such a big fan and many congratulations to you.”

The fan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Just wanted to share that I’ve officially graduated from University with the highest distinction and awards in Pre-medical and on the road to med school.”

Thanking Madhuri for being a role model, she further wrote, “Honestly the biggest hand goes to @Madhuridixitnene for always being such an icon, role model, and my anchor all these years particularly on these certain days when I needed a break from studies and stress. She has no idea how much magic she holds by bringing comfort to so many fans I mean just watching her songs and films or simply her smile (I could also listen to her talk for hours on end oops) would feel like a tight warm hug of reassurance that life is so beautiful especially when you’re a Madhuri fan, and I swear I fall in love with her even more than before. Every. Single. Time. (And forever to go).”

Madhuri celebrated her 55th birthday on May 15. She she released her second single track Tu Hai Mera on the occasion, and dedicated it to all her fans.

Madhuri is celebrating 20 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas and she has shared a video showing five instances where her character Chandramukhi stole the show. The Instagram reel took her fans down the memory lane.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for her Amazon Original movie, Maja Maa, which is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film is slated to release later this year.