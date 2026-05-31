Madhuri Dixit clarifies she wasn’t pregnant during ‘Dola Re Dola’ shoot: ‘Do the math’

A couple of weeks ago, late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan’s associate Rubina Khan claimed that Madhuri Dixit was “four months pregnant” during the shoot of the iconic dance song “Dola Re Dola” from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 blockbuster period epic Devdas. However, in a recent interaction with SCREEN, Madhuri set the record straight, clarifying that she was not expecting at the time.

“Arin is born in 2003. So, you do the math,” said Madhuri, laughing. Arin Nene, her elder son, now 23, was born on March 17, 2003. Meanwhile, Devdas released in cinemas on July 12, 2002. Prior to that, it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2002.

“I was under the weather because I was travelling a lot. I was going back and forth, shooting here and going back. And all my shoots were night shoots. So, for me, it was very grueling. I was a little under the weather, but nothing like that,” added Madhuri.

Madhur Dixit relocated to Denver in the US after tying the knot with Shriram Nene in 1999, who was a reputed heart surgeon there. While she continued to shuttle between Mumbai and Denver for years after her marriage, Devdas was the last film she shot for before giving birth to sons Arin and Ryan Nene. An adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 seminal Bengali novel, it starred her as Chandramukhi, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, and Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character.

While Devdas’ love interests — Chandramukhi and Paro — never met each other as per the original text, Sanjay Leela Bhansali took creative liberty by not only bringing them together, but also staging a memorable dance face-off between them in “Dola Re Dola”, much to the chagrin of purists like veteran screenwriter and Bhansali’s former collaborator, Kamna Chandra. The song composed by Ismail Darbar, written by Nusrat Badr, and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK.

In a podcast on the YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana, Rubina Khan, a former associate of Saroj Khan, said this about Madhuri and the “Dola Re Dola” shoot: “There’s a step in which Madhuri ma’am turns and sits down. That shot kept happening from 9 am to 10 pm because she was four months pregnant. So, she couldn’t turn properly and was feeling dizzy.”

Also Read — Made debut with Salman Khan, now runs a hotel in Bhopal: Why Rajeev Verma quit movies

Story continues below this ad

“She also had a fever at that time. She struggled a lot. She’d never ask for a step to be changed. Whatever Masterji (Saroj Khan) said was set in stone,” added Rubina.

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan had a long and storied history of collaboration, from the breakthrough track “Ek Do Teen Chaar” from N Chandra’s 1988 action romance Tezaab to “Tabaah Ho Gaye” from Abhishek Varman’s 2018 period epic Kalank. Saroj passed away on July 3, 2020.